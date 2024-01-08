30th Troop Command IWQ

Volunteer Training Site Tullahoma, Tennessee – U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Brad Warren with the 129th Army Band gives a brief to Soldiers who will be qualifying with the M-249 at the qualification range on Jan 05, 2024 at Volunteer Training Site Tullahoma, Tennessee. The Individual Weapons Qualification (IWQ) was assigned to members of the 118th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment due to the nature of their unit.



(U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Cpl. Kalina Hyche)

