    30th Troop Command IWQ [Image 3 of 7]

    30th Troop Command IWQ

    TULLAHOMA, TN, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Kalina Hyche 

    118th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Volunteer Training Site Tullahoma, Tennessee – U.S. Army Sgt. Kyle Burks with the 118th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment prepares his weapon before qualifying with the M-249 at the qualification range on Jan 05, 2024 at Volunteer Training Site Tullahoma, Tennessee. Burks was one of the first qualifiers on the weapon from 30th Troop Command.

    (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Cpl. Kalina Hyche)

    TAGS

    118th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment
    30th Troop Command
    TN National Guard

