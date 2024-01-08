Volunteer Training Site Tullahoma, Tennessee – U.S. Army Sgt. Kyle Burks with the 118th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment prepares his weapon before qualifying with the M-249 at the qualification range on Jan 05, 2024 at Volunteer Training Site Tullahoma, Tennessee. Burks was one of the first qualifiers on the weapon from 30th Troop Command.
(U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Cpl. Kalina Hyche)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2024 11:47
|Photo ID:
|8193224
|VIRIN:
|240105-Z-HE111-1047
|Resolution:
|4011x6016
|Size:
|9.75 MB
|Location:
|TULLAHOMA, TN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 30th Troop Command IWQ [Image 7 of 7], by CPL Kalina Hyche, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
