Lt. Gen. John Kolasheski, V Corps commanding general, speaks with Jim Iacocca, president/CEO of the Knox Development Alliance, during the New Year Reception held Jan. 7 at the General George Patton Museum on Fort Knox. The event, held annually, informs the local community about corps activities and thanks installation Soldiers, civilians and family members as well as community partners for their support. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Javen Owens)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2024 10:13
|Photo ID:
|8192359
|VIRIN:
|240107-A-EW038-9417
|Resolution:
|3655x2432
|Size:
|385.45 KB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Victory Corps' New Years Reception [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Javen Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
‘Victory Corps’, Knox, Kentucky neighbors greet ‘24
