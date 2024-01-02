Victory Corps' New Years Reception

Lt. Gen. John Kolasheski, V Corps commanding general, speaks with Jim Iacocca, president/CEO of the Knox Development Alliance, during the New Year Reception held Jan. 7 at the General George Patton Museum on Fort Knox. The event, held annually, informs the local community about corps activities and thanks installation Soldiers, civilians and family members as well as community partners for their support. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Javen Owens)

