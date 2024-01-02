‘Victory Corps’, Knox, Kentucky neighbors greet ‘24

Photo By Sgt. Javen Owens | Lt. Gen. John Kolasheski, V Corps commanding general, speaks with Jim Iacocca,...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Javen Owens | Lt. Gen. John Kolasheski, V Corps commanding general, speaks with Jim Iacocca, president/CEO of the Knox Development Alliance, during the New Year Reception held Jan. 7 at the General George Patton Museum on Fort Knox. The event, held annually, informs the local community about corps activities and thanks installation Soldiers, civilians and family members as well as community partners for their support. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Javen Owens) see less | View Image Page

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The V Corps commanding general, subordinate leaders and senior staff greeted 2024 alongside commanders and senior enlisted leaders from partner Fort Knox formations and distinguished central Kentucky neighbors during a dynamic New Year Reception held Sunday afternoon at the General George Patton Museum of Leadership on post.



Lt. Gen. John Kolasheski, the “Victory Corps” CG and his wife Buffy, along with key subordinate leaders and their wives, welcomed around 70 guests in two separate receiving lines during festivities that lasted around three and a half hours.



The CG reflected on the past and new year as his tenure as founding father of the reborn corps headquarters draws toward its close in the spring during brief remarks.



“We’d like to wish everybody a happy new year and a happy 2024 – and we wanted to take this opportunity on what started out as a snowy Sunday in Kentucky to say ‘thank you’ to our good neighbors of Fort Knox and the community for the support you provide our Soldiers, Army civilians and family members,” he said. Addressing installation partners as well as his own senior officers and enlisted leaders, he thanked Fort Knox and V Corps Soldiers “for what you do to support our Army every day,” emphasizing for his own troops “everything you’re doing and will continue to do in Europe in one of the most challenging security environments that we have seen in a number of decades.”



Summarizing the corps’ organization, mission and recent history, he added his Soldiers “are focused on assuring our allies and partners in Europe, demonstrating the U.S. commitment to European security, deterring Russian aggression against the alliance, and if deterrence fails, fighting and winning as part of a coalition – as part of the NATO alliance. We couldn’t do that without the support of the community, the support of our families and the hard work that the Soldiers in this room and the thousands of others they represent doing what they do day in and day out.”



Maj. Gen. Timothy Thombleson, the corps deputy commanding general, looked forward to an eventful and promising year, noting the re-establishment of the 2nd Polish Corps under the leadership of a recent V Corps senior leader and the return of the famed 82nd Airborne Division to the European theater. The DCG praised the division’s initiative within the “Victory Corps South” area of responsibility in southeastern Europe.



Thombleson, a native of nearby Indiana and distinguished leader of its National Guard, also highlighted “Austere Challenge ’24,” the corps’ upcoming “Warfighter” exercise.



“We look forward to fleshing out the new conceptual framework for our exercise rear command post,” he said. “We plan robust integration of Protection, Sustainment and Civil Affairs among other capabilities into RCP operations. What we’re accomplishing in the exercises really highlights our corps at the forefront of successfully applying the concept of multi-domain operations.”



The museum, a fixture at Fort Knox since 1972 – refurbished and rebranded in 2011, provided an ideal setting for the reception. Guests discussed current and future endeavors, watched videos highlighting the corps mission set and key headquarters and major subordinate command events and activities over an eventful 2023, and sampled hors d’oeuvres amid posters and signage. The CG barred PowerPoint slides in the spirit of mercy and fellowship but conceded he “cheated” by allowing operational illustrations on poster boards.



Organizers described the annual event as fun, informative and successful.



“The intent was to build understanding of what the corps accomplishes, particularly within the European theater,” said Master Sgt. Michael Brock, the event lead coordinator. “The other main point was to show appreciation to the local community for everything they do to support V Corps and the Army. I think we accomplished that.”



Guests, including area political representatives and staff and local civic and community leaders as well as veteran service organization representatives, seemed as enthusiastic as hosts.



“Community support is absolutely indispensable to everything we accomplish at Fort Knox and across the Army,” said Steven Bullard, executive director of the Kentucky Commission on Military Affairs and a key partner on current military-state initiatives, including a proposal designed to help deploying Soldiers secure driving credentials during their tours in Europe. “Events like this present an ideal opportunity for community and military leaders to meet and discuss ideas. The driver’s license initiative grew out of discussions just like this.”



Key post partners reciprocated the sentiment. The installation commander emphasized the importance and vitality of local support to organizations and endeavors across Fort Knox.



“Relationships matter enormously to everything we accomplish,” said Maj. Gen. Johnny Davis, commanding general of U.S. Army Recruiting Command and Fort Knox. “This community and Fort Knox already have an ironclad relationship, and I think it’s only going to get better in 2024.”