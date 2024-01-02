Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    V Corps’ New Years Reception [Image 2 of 5]

    V Corps’ New Years Reception

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Javen Owens 

    Victory Corps

    Maj. Gen. Maciej Jablonski, V Corps deputy commanding general of Interoperability, and his wife welcome guests to the New Years Reception held Jan. 7 at the General George Patton Museum on Fort Knox. The event, held annually, informs the local community about corps activities and thanks installation Soldiers, civilians and family members as well as community partners for their support. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Javen Owens)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2024
    Date Posted: 01.08.2024 10:13
    Photo ID: 8192366
    VIRIN: 240107-A-EW038-3823
    Resolution: 3561x2369
    Size: 436.03 KB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US
