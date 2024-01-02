V Corps’ New Years Reception

Irvin Lyons, president of the Armed Forces E9 Association, and Command Sgt. Maj. Shade Munday, senior enlisted leader for U.S. Army Recruiting Command, sample fare during the New Years Reception held Jan. 7 at the General George Patton Museum on Fort Knox. The event, held annually, informs the local community about corps activities and thanks installation Soldiers, civilians and family members as well as community partners for their support.(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Javen Owens)

