Wolf Pack leaders thank ROK Coast Guard for crash support

From left to right, Lt. Col. Matthew S. Bittner, 35th Fighter Squadron director of operations, Commissioner General Park Gyeong-jae, Gunsan Coast Guard chief, and Col. Matthew Gaetke, 8th Fighter Wing commander, pose for a photo at Coast Guard Headquarters, Gunsan City, Republic of Korea, Dec.18, 2023. Leaders from the 8th FW visited the Coast Guard detachment to personally thank them for aiding in the safe recovery of an 8th FW pilot who ejected off the coast of the ROK on Dec. 11, 2023.

