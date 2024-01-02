Wolf Pack leaders thank ROK Coast Guard for crash support

Col. Matthew C. Gaetke, 8th Fighter Wing commander, coins Commissioner General Park Gyeong-jae, Gunsan Coast Guard chief, at Coast Guard Headquarters, Gunsan City, Republic of Korea, Dec.18, 2023. Gunsan’s detachment of the ROK Coast Guard was crucial in the safe recovery of a 35th Fighter Squadron pilot who ejected off the coast of the ROK on Dec. 11, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2024 03:37
|Photo ID:
|8192257
|VIRIN:
|231218-F-HZ502-1350
|Resolution:
|4963x3302
|Size:
|7.49 MB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
