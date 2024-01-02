Wolf Pack leaders thank ROK Coast Guard for crash support

Ms. Rosemary Song, 8th Fighter Wing community relations coordinator, center, translates for Col. Matthew Gaetke, 8th Fighter Wing commander, and Lt. Col. Matthew S. Bittner, 35th Fighter Squadron director of operations, during an office call with members of the Republic of Korea’s Coast Guard at Coast Guard Headquarters, Gunsan City, Republic of Korea, Dec.18, 2023. Members of the Gunsan’s ROK Coast Guard detachment aided in the safe recovery of an 8th FW pilot who ejected off the coast of the ROK on Dec. 11, 2023.

