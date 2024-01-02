Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wolf Pack leaders thank ROK Coast Guard for crash support [Image 4 of 6]

    Wolf Pack leaders thank ROK Coast Guard for crash support

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    12.18.2023

    Photo by Capt. Kaylin Hankerson 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Superintendent General Shin Gwan-il, Republic of Korea Coast Guard flight chief discusses rescuing an 8th Fighter Wing pilot off the coast of the ROK, during an office call at Coast Guard Headquarters, Gunsan City, Republic of Korea, Dec.18, 2023. Gunsan’s ROK Coast Guard detachment was crucial in the safe recovery of a 35th Fighter Squadron pilot who ejected off the coast of the ROK on Dec. 11, 2023.

    This work, Wolf Pack leaders thank ROK Coast Guard for crash support [Image 6 of 6], by Capt. Kaylin Hankerson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    8th Fighter Wing
    ROKAF
    U.S. Air Force
    USFK
    7th Air Force
    U.S. Pacific Air Forces

