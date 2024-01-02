Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wolf Pack leaders thank ROK Coast Guard for crash support [Image 1 of 6]

    Wolf Pack leaders thank ROK Coast Guard for crash support

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    12.18.2023

    Photo by Capt. Kaylin Hankerson 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    From left to right, Col. Matthew Gaetke, 8th Fighter Wing commander, Ms. Rosemary Song, 8th Fighter Wing community relations coordinator, and Lt. Col. Matthew S. Bittner, 35th Fighter Squadron director of operations, converse with members of the Republic of Korea’s Coast Guard at Coast Guard Headquarters, Gunsan City, Republic of Korea, Dec.18, 2023. Members of the Gunsan’s ROK Coast Guard detachment aided in the safe recovery of an 8th FW pilot on Dec. 11, 2023.

    This work, Wolf Pack leaders thank ROK Coast Guard for crash support [Image 6 of 6], by Capt. Kaylin Hankerson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

