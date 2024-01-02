From left to right, Col. Matthew Gaetke, 8th Fighter Wing commander, Ms. Rosemary Song, 8th Fighter Wing community relations coordinator, and Lt. Col. Matthew S. Bittner, 35th Fighter Squadron director of operations, converse with members of the Republic of Korea’s Coast Guard at Coast Guard Headquarters, Gunsan City, Republic of Korea, Dec.18, 2023. Members of the Gunsan’s ROK Coast Guard detachment aided in the safe recovery of an 8th FW pilot on Dec. 11, 2023.

Date Taken: 12.18.2023 Date Posted: 01.08.2024 Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR This work, Wolf Pack leaders thank ROK Coast Guard for crash support [Image 6 of 6], by Capt. Kaylin Hankerson