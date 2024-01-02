Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota participates in JGSDF New Year’s Jump 2024 [Image 5 of 5]

    Yokota participates in JGSDF New Year’s Jump 2024

    JGSDF NARASHINO TRAINING FIELD, CHIBA, JAPAN

    01.07.2024

    Photo by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Twenty Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) paratroopers from the 1st Airborne Brigade, parachute from a U.S. Air Force (USAF) C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron during the annual New Year's Jump at Camp Narashino, Chiba, Japan, Jan. 7, 2024. Approximately 40 JGSDF paratroopers jumped out of several C-130 aircraft during the event. With a focus on the Indo-Pacific region, the New Year Jump underscored the preparedness of airborne forces for any mission that may arise. The strategic importance of a robust airlift capability in the region was evident in every meticulously executed jump. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

    PACAF
    Interoperability
    C-130J Super Hercules
    36th AS
    1st Airborne Brigade
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific

