    Yokota participates in JGSDF New Year’s Jump 2024 [Image 3 of 5]

    Yokota participates in JGSDF New Year’s Jump 2024

    JGSDF NARASHINO TRAINING FIELD, CHIBA, JAPAN

    01.07.2024

    Photo by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) paratroopers from the 1st Airborne Brigade, jump out of a U.S. Air Force (USAF) C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron during the annual New Year's Jump at Camp Narashino, Chiba, Japan, Jan. 7, 2024. The New Year’s Jump not only brought together the U.S. and Japanese forces but also created a platform for international allies and partners to collaborate. The diverse representation showcased the strength of multinational cooperation in the face of shared challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

    PACAF
    Interoperability
    C-130J Super Hercules
    36th AS
    1st Airborne Brigade
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific

