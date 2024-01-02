Yokota participates in JGSDF New Year’s Jump 2024

Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) paratroopers from the 1st Airborne Brigade, jump out of a U.S. Air Force (USAF) C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron during the annual New Year's Jump at Camp Narashino, Chiba, Japan, Jan. 7, 2024. The New Year’s Jump not only brought together the U.S. and Japanese forces but also created a platform for international allies and partners to collaborate. The diverse representation showcased the strength of multinational cooperation in the face of shared challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

