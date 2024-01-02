Yokota participates in JGSDF New Year’s Jump 2024

Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) paratroopers from the 1st Airborne Brigade, jump out of a U.S. Air Force (USAF) C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron during the annual New Year's Jump at Camp Narashino, Chiba, Japan, Jan. 7, 2024. Approximately 40 JGSDF paratroopers jumped out of several C-130 aircraft during the event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

