Civil Affairs Command Hosts NCO Induction Ceremony

Ft. Wadsworth, NY – Sgt. Shannay O. Cassan, an intelligence analyst non-commissioned officer with the 353rd Civil Affairs Command, marches under a wooden arch during a non-commissioned officer (NCO) induction ceremony here on January 6, 2024. During the ceremony, the 353rd Civil Affairs Command inducted six Soldiers into the NCO Corps, which featured keynote speeches and a presentation of certificates.



The 353rd Civil Affairs Command who joined the NCO Corps are:



Sgt. Robert A. Barcelo

Sgt. Shannay O. Cassan

Sgt. David J. Lopez

Sgt. David I. Marquis

Sgt. Andy B. Pierre

Sgt. Samuel U. Zelic



(Released/U.S. Army Reserve Photo By Sgt 1st Class Gregory Williams)

