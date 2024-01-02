Civil Affairs Command Hosts NCO Induction Ceremony

Ft. Wadsworth, NY – Sgt. Shannay O. Cassan, an intelligence analyst non-commissioned officer with the 353rd Civil Affairs Command, marches under a wooden arch during a non-commissioned officer (NCO) induction ceremony here on January 6, 2024. During the ceremony, the 353rd Civil Affairs Command inducted six Soldiers into the NCO Corps, which featured keynote speeches and a presentation of certificates.
The 353rd Civil Affairs Command who joined the NCO Corps are:
Sgt. Robert A. Barcelo
Sgt. Shannay O. Cassan
Sgt. David J. Lopez
Sgt. David I. Marquis
Sgt. Andy B. Pierre
Sgt. Samuel U. Zelic
(Released/U.S. Army Reserve Photo By Sgt 1st Class Gregory Williams)
|Location:
|STATEN ISLAND, NY, US
