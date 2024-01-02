Ft. Wadsworth, NY – The 353rd Civil Affairs Command inducted six Soldiers into the NCO Corps during a non-commissioned officer (NCO) induction ceremony here on January 6, 2024. The ceremony is a symbolic representation of enlisted Soldiers becoming non-commissioned officers and reminds participants of the legacy of the NCO Corps.
The 353rd Civil Affairs Command who joined the NCO Corps are:
Sgt. Robert A. Barcelo
Sgt. Shannay O. Cassan
Sgt. David J. Lopez
Sgt. David I. Marquis
Sgt. Andy B. Pierre
Sgt. Samuel U. Zelic
(Released/U.S. Army Reserve Photo By Sgt 1st Class Gregory Williams)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2024 16:27
|Photo ID:
|8191190
|VIRIN:
|240106-A-BD830-1002
|Resolution:
|5122x2816
|Size:
|5.05 MB
|Location:
|STATEN ISLAND, NY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Civil Affairs Command Hosts NCO Induction Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Gregory Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT