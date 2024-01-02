Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Civil Affairs Command Hosts NCO Induction Ceremony [Image 3 of 5]

    Civil Affairs Command Hosts NCO Induction Ceremony

    STATEN ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gregory Williams 

    353d Civil Affairs Command

    Ft. Wadsworth, NY – The 353rd Civil Affairs Command inducted six Soldiers into the NCO Corps during a non-commissioned officer (NCO) induction ceremony here on January 6, 2024. The ceremony is a symbolic representation of enlisted Soldiers becoming non-commissioned officers and reminds participants of the legacy of the NCO Corps.

    The 353rd Civil Affairs Command who joined the NCO Corps are:

    Sgt. Robert A. Barcelo
    Sgt. Shannay O. Cassan
    Sgt. David J. Lopez
    Sgt. David I. Marquis
    Sgt. Andy B. Pierre
    Sgt. Samuel U. Zelic

    (Released/U.S. Army Reserve Photo By Sgt 1st Class Gregory Williams)

