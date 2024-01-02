Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Civil Affairs Command Hosts NCO Induction Ceremony

    Civil Affairs Command Hosts NCO Induction Ceremony

    STATEN ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gregory Williams 

    353d Civil Affairs Command

    Ft. Wadsworth, NY – Amauri Espinal, a retired U.S. Army Reserve senior non-commissioned officer and combat veteran, provides a keynote address during a non-commissioned officer (NCO) induction ceremony here on January 6, 2024. During the ceremony, the 353rd Civil Affairs Command inducted six Soldiers into the NCO Corps, which recognizes the transition from being an enlisted Soldier to becoming a non-commissioned officer.

    The 353rd Civil Affairs Command who joined the NCO Corps are:

    Sgt. Robert A. Barcelo
    Sgt. Shannay O. Cassan
    Sgt. David J. Lopez
    Sgt. David I. Marquis
    Sgt. Andy B. Pierre
    Sgt. Samuel U. Zelic

    (Released/U.S. Army Reserve Photo By Sgt 1st Class Gregory Williams)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Civil Affairs Command Hosts NCO Induction Ceremony, by SFC Gregory Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

