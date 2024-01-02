Civil Affairs Command Hosts NCO Induction Ceremony

Ft. Wadsworth, NY – Amauri Espinal, a retired U.S. Army Reserve senior non-commissioned officer and combat veteran, provides a keynote address during a non-commissioned officer (NCO) induction ceremony here on January 6, 2024. During the ceremony, the 353rd Civil Affairs Command inducted six Soldiers into the NCO Corps, which recognizes the transition from being an enlisted Soldier to becoming a non-commissioned officer.



The 353rd Civil Affairs Command who joined the NCO Corps are:



Sgt. Robert A. Barcelo

Sgt. Shannay O. Cassan

Sgt. David J. Lopez

Sgt. David I. Marquis

Sgt. Andy B. Pierre

Sgt. Samuel U. Zelic



(Released/U.S. Army Reserve Photo By Sgt 1st Class Gregory Williams)

