Ft. Wadsworth, NY – More than forty Soldiers attended the 353rd Civil Affairs Command non-commissioned officer (NCO) induction ceremony here on January 6, 2024. During the ceremony, six Soldiers were inducted into the NCO Corps and were presented command certificates commemorating the occasion.



The 353rd Civil Affairs Command who joined the NCO Corps are:



Sgt. Robert A. Barcelo

Sgt. Shannay O. Cassan

Sgt. David J. Lopez

Sgt. David I. Marquis

Sgt. Andy B. Pierre

Sgt. Samuel U. Zelic



(Released/U.S. Army Reserve Photo By Sgt 1st Class Gregory Williams)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2024 Date Posted: 01.06.2024 16:27 Photo ID: 8191188 VIRIN: 240106-A-BD830-1000 Resolution: 4375x2618 Size: 3.89 MB Location: STATEN ISLAND, NY, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Civil Affairs Command Hosts NCO Induction Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Gregory Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.