Civil Affairs Command Hosts NCO Induction Ceremony

Ft. Wadsworth, NY – More than forty Soldiers attended the 353rd Civil Affairs Command non-commissioned officer (NCO) induction ceremony here on January 6, 2024. During the ceremony, six Soldiers were inducted into the NCO Corps and were presented command certificates commemorating the occasion.
The 353rd Civil Affairs Command who joined the NCO Corps are:
Sgt. Robert A. Barcelo
Sgt. Shannay O. Cassan
Sgt. David J. Lopez
Sgt. David I. Marquis
Sgt. Andy B. Pierre
Sgt. Samuel U. Zelic
(Released/U.S. Army Reserve Photo By Sgt 1st Class Gregory Williams)
