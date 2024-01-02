Ft. Wadsworth, NY – Command Sgt. Maj. Clifford Lo, the senior enlisted advisor for the 353rd Civil Affairs Command, provides remarks during a non-commissioned officer (NCO) induction ceremony here on January 6, 2024. The 353rd Civil Affairs Command inducted six Soldiers into the NCO Corps during the ceremony, which involved Soldiers reciting the creed of the non-commissioned officer, marching through a wooden arch, and presenting certificates.



The 353rd Civil Affairs Command who joined the NCO Corps are:



Sgt. Robert A. Barcelo

Sgt. Shannay O. Cassan

Sgt. David J. Lopez

Sgt. David I. Marquis

Sgt. Andy B. Pierre

Sgt. Samuel U. Zelic



(Released/U.S. Army Reserve Photo By Sgt 1st Class Gregory Williams)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2024 Date Posted: 01.06.2024 16:27 Photo ID: 8191191 VIRIN: 240106-A-BD830-1003 Resolution: 4672x3382 Size: 5.49 MB Location: STATEN ISLAND, NY, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Civil Affairs Command Hosts NCO Induction Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Gregory Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.