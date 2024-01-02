Ft. Wadsworth, NY – Command Sgt. Maj. Clifford Lo, the senior enlisted advisor for the 353rd Civil Affairs Command, provides remarks during a non-commissioned officer (NCO) induction ceremony here on January 6, 2024. The 353rd Civil Affairs Command inducted six Soldiers into the NCO Corps during the ceremony, which involved Soldiers reciting the creed of the non-commissioned officer, marching through a wooden arch, and presenting certificates.
The 353rd Civil Affairs Command who joined the NCO Corps are:
Sgt. Robert A. Barcelo
Sgt. Shannay O. Cassan
Sgt. David J. Lopez
Sgt. David I. Marquis
Sgt. Andy B. Pierre
Sgt. Samuel U. Zelic
(Released/U.S. Army Reserve Photo By Sgt 1st Class Gregory Williams)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2024 16:27
|Photo ID:
|8191191
|VIRIN:
|240106-A-BD830-1003
|Resolution:
|4672x3382
|Size:
|5.49 MB
|Location:
|STATEN ISLAND, NY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Civil Affairs Command Hosts NCO Induction Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Gregory Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT