    Adaptive Airborne Enterprise - Altius 600 Installation [Image 5 of 5]

    Adaptive Airborne Enterprise - Altius 600 Installation

    NM, UNITED STATES

    11.23.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Swift 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    An Altius employee inserts a common launch tube into the dual launch pod of an MQ-9 Reaper in preparation for an Airborne Adaptive Enterprise (A2E) demonstration at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., Nov. 28, 2023. Adaptive Airborne Enterprise marks the evolution from exclusively using the MQ-9 platform for Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance. MQ-9 units will leverage multiple platforms and later incorporate autonomy to deliver capabilities to special operations forces and the joint force across the spectrum of operations. Air Force Special Operations Command expects to increase the number of platforms its operators can manage by an order of magnitude and, through those systems, the area of the battlespace they affect. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Swift)

    AFSOC
    technology
    27th Special Operations Wing
    A2E
    Adaptive Airborne Enterprise

