A civilian contractor tightens the screws of a common launch tube, fastening the Altius 600 Group 2 small uncrewed aircraft system in place for an Adaptive Airborne Enterprise (A2E) equipment demonstration at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., Nov. 28, 2023. A2E will simplify command and control complexity, cost and training using a common control interface, resulting in reduced personnel requirements and the ability for remotely piloted aircraft operators to control air assets without being fixed to an operating location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Swift)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.23.2023 Date Posted: 01.04.2024 12:50 Photo ID: 8189165 VIRIN: 231128-F-FY723-1005 Resolution: 7008x4672 Size: 19.63 MB Location: CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Adaptive Airborne Enterprise - Altius 600 Installation [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Nicholas Swift, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.