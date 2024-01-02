Adaptive Airborne Enterprise - Altius 600 Installation

Altius employees perform pre-flight checks on a dual launch pod attached to an MQ-9 Reaper before an Airborne Adaptive Enterprise (A2E) demonstration at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., Nov. 28, 2023. Adaptive Airborne Enterprise will utilize large and small uncrewed aircraft systems at scale, including a mix of attritable and expendable systems with modular payloads. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Swift)
