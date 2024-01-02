Adaptive Airborne Enterprise - Altius 600 Installation

A civilian contractor installs the Altius 600 Group 2 small uncrewed aircraft system into a common launch tube in preparation for an Adaptive Airborne Enterprise (A2E) demonstration at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., Nov. 28, 2023. Adaptive Airborne Enterprise marks the evolution from exclusively using the MQ-9 platform for Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance and strike capabilities. MQ-9 units will leverage multiple platforms, and later incorporate autonomy, to deliver capabilities to special operations forces and the joint force across the spectrum of operations. Air Force Special Operations Command expects to increase the number of platforms its operators can manage by an order of magnitude and, through those systems, the area of the battlespace they affect. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Swift)

