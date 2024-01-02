Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Adaptive Airborne Enterprise - Altius 600 Installation [Image 4 of 5]

    Adaptive Airborne Enterprise - Altius 600 Installation

    NM, UNITED STATES

    11.23.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Swift 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    A civilian contractor installs the Altius 600 Group 2 small uncrewed aircraft system into a common launch tube in preparation for an Adaptive Airborne Enterprise (A2E) demonstration at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., Nov. 28, 2023. Adaptive Airborne Enterprise marks the evolution from exclusively using the MQ-9 platform for Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance and strike capabilities. MQ-9 units will leverage multiple platforms, and later incorporate autonomy, to deliver capabilities to special operations forces and the joint force across the spectrum of operations. Air Force Special Operations Command expects to increase the number of platforms its operators can manage by an order of magnitude and, through those systems, the area of the battlespace they affect. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Swift)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.23.2023
    Date Posted: 01.04.2024 12:29
    Photo ID: 8189178
    VIRIN: 231128-F-FY723-1001
    Resolution: 6117x4078
    Size: 14.6 MB
    Location: NM, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Adaptive Airborne Enterprise - Altius 600 Installation [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Nicholas Swift, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Adaptive Airborne Enterprise - Altius 600 Installation
    Adaptive Airborne Enterprise - Altius 600 Installation
    Adaptive Airborne Enterprise - Altius 600 Installation
    Adaptive Airborne Enterprise - Altius 600 Installation
    Adaptive Airborne Enterprise - Altius 600 Installation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFSOC
    technology
    27th Special Operations Wing
    A2E
    Adaptive Airborne Enterprise

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT