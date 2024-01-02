Adaptive Airborne Enterprise - Altius 600 Installation

A civilian contractor tightens the screws of a common launch tube, fastening the Altius 600 Group 2 small uncrewed aircraft system in place for an Adaptive Airborne Enterprise (A2E) demonstration at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., Nov. 28, 2023. Adaptive Airborne Enterprise will utilize large and small UAS at scale, including a mix of attritable and expendable systems with modular payloads. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Swift)

