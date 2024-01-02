Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Adaptive Airborne Enterprise - Altius 600 Installation [Image 3 of 5]

    Adaptive Airborne Enterprise - Altius 600 Installation

    NM, UNITED STATES

    11.23.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Swift 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    A civilian contractor tightens the screws of a common launch tube, fastening the Altius 600 Group 2 small uncrewed aircraft system in place for an Adaptive Airborne Enterprise (A2E) demonstration at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., Nov. 28, 2023. Adaptive Airborne Enterprise will utilize large and small UAS at scale, including a mix of attritable and expendable systems with modular payloads. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Swift)

    TAGS

    AFSOC
    technology
    27th Special Operations Wing
    A2E
    Adaptive Airborne Enterprise

