Gen. Daniel Hokanson, the Chief of the National Guard Bureau, poses for a photo with the 152nd Medical Group and Nevada Guard leadership at University Medical Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, Dec. 31, 2023. Hokanson visited the 152nd MDG to recognize airmen for their efforts and to understand their role in the New Year's Eve festivities. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Adrianne Lopez)(Photo used tonal adjustments and cropped to enhance subjects)
|Date Taken:
|12.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.01.2024 16:51
|Photo ID:
|8186955
|VIRIN:
|231231-Z-KL044-1129
|Resolution:
|1620x1080
|Size:
|1.38 MB
|Location:
|LAS VEGAS, NV, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Nevada Guard rings in 2024 with 24 Years of Safeguarding ‘America's Party’ [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Adrianne Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Nevada Guard rings in 2024 with 24 Years of Safeguarding ‘America's Party’
