    Nevada Guard rings in 2024 with 24 Years of Safeguarding ‘America's Party’ [Image 9 of 11]

    Nevada Guard rings in 2024 with 24 Years of Safeguarding ‘America's Party’

    LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES

    12.31.2023

    Photo by Spc. Adrianne Lopez 

    17th Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Section

    Gen. Daniel Hokanson, the Chief of the National Guard Bureau, poses for a photo with the 152nd Medical Group and Nevada Guard leadership at University Medical Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, Dec. 31, 2023. Hokanson visited the 152nd MDG to recognize airmen for their efforts and to understand their role in the New Year's Eve festivities. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Adrianne Lopez)(Photo used tonal adjustments and cropped to enhance subjects)

    This work, Nevada Guard rings in 2024 with 24 Years of Safeguarding ‘America's Party’ [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Adrianne Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Guard Bureau
    Las Vegas
    Chief of The National Guard Bureau
    National Guard
    Nevada National Guard
    Silver Phalanx

