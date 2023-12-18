Nevada Guard rings in 2024 with 24 Years of Safeguarding ‘America's Party’

Photo By Spc. Adrianne Lopez | Gen. Daniel Hokanson, Chief of the National Guard Bureau, and Maj. Gen. Ondra Berry,...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Adrianne Lopez | Gen. Daniel Hokanson, Chief of the National Guard Bureau, and Maj. Gen. Ondra Berry, the Adjutant General of the Nevada National Guard, visits local law enforcement and the 92nd Civil Support Team in Las Vegas, Nevada, Dec. 30, 2023. Hokanson met with local law enforcement and the 92nd CST to understand the Nevada National Guard's involvement in New Years Eve festivites. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Adrianne Lopez)(Photo used tonal adjustments and cropped to enhance subjects) see less | View Image Page

LAS VEGAS – The Nevada National Guard completed its 24th year supporting first responders during Las Vegas’ annual New Year's Eve celebration, "America's Party," which attracted over 300,000 attendees.



Approximately 200 Nevada Guard Soldiers and Airmen were on duty during the recent activation, ensuring safety, aiding in crowd control, and providing medical support. The majority of these Guardsmen collaborated with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on the Strip and downtown for the New Year's Eve celebration.



The commitment of National Guard Soldiers and Airmen to ensuring a secure New Year's Eve in Las Vegas spans over two decades, starting with their first activation during the Y2K scare in 2000. This mission has persisted following the events of 9/11, showcasing their enduring dedication to the safety of the annual celebration.



Gen. Daniel Hokanson, chief, National Guard Bureau, attended the mission planning and implementation during the New Year’s celebration.





“This is just one example of how the National Guard integrates seamlessly with federal, state and local agencies, whether law enforcement or medical first responders, as is the case here in Las Vegas every year,” said Hokanson, the 29th chief of the National Guard Bureau. “The National Guard is always ready, always there in defense of our nation, states and territories.”



The Nevada Army National Guard’s 1st Squadron, 221st Cavalry, played a crucial role as the primary unit overseeing operations and personnel on The Strip during New Year’s Eve. Additionally, the 92nd Civil Support Team provided essential atmospheric monitoring and on-site analytical analysis of suspicious substances.



Furthermore, the Nevada Air National Guard’s 152nd Medical Group supported two local hospitals with approximately 35 personnel for triage assistance, standing ready in case of a mass casualty event during the celebration.