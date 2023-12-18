Gen. Daniel Hokanson, Chief of the National Guard Bureau, visits local law enforcement and the 92nd Civil Support Team in Las Vegas, Nevada, Dec. 30, 2023. Hokanson met with local law enforcement and the 92nd CST to understand the Nevada National Guard's involvement in New Years Eve festivites. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Adrianne Lopez)(Photo used tonal adjustments and cropped to enhance subjects)

Date Taken: 12.30.2023
Nevada Guard rings in 2024 with 24 Years of Safeguarding 'America's Party' [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Adrianne Lopez