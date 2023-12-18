Gen. Daniel Hokanson, the Chief of the National Guard Bureau, talks with soldiers from the 1st Squadron, 221st Cavalry at Clark County Armory in Las Vegas, Nevada, Dec. 30, 2023. Hokanson met with Cav soldiers to answer their questions about the National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Adrianne Lopez)(Photo used tonal adjustments and cropped to enhance subjects)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.30.2023 Date Posted: 01.01.2024 16:51 Photo ID: 8186950 VIRIN: 231230-Z-KL044-1177 Resolution: 1620x1080 Size: 1.24 MB Location: LAS VEGAS, NV, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nevada Guard rings in 2024 with 24 Years of Safeguarding ‘America's Party’ [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Adrianne Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.