Soldiers from the 1st Squadron, 221st Cavalry works with local law enforcement in downtown Las Vegas, Nevada, Dec. 31, 2023. The soldiers worked closely with local law enforcement to bolster security during the New Year's Eve celebrations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Adrianne Lopez)(Photo used tonal adjustments and cropped to enhance subjects)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.31.2023 Date Posted: 01.01.2024 16:51 Photo ID: 8186953 VIRIN: 231231-Z-KL044-1071 Resolution: 1620x1080 Size: 1.74 MB Location: LAS VEGAS, NV, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nevada Guard rings in 2024 with 24 Years of Safeguarding ‘America's Party’ [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Adrianne Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.