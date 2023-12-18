U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Kent, 49th Security Forces Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of technology communication, demonstrates the capabilities of a Vision 60 Q-UGV ground robot during a community event at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Oct. 3, 2023. The Vision 60 allows military users to operate in a broad range of law enforcement and emergency management use cases, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and high-yield explosive detection and special weapons and tactics operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michelle Ferrari)
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2023 21:36
|Photo ID:
|8186372
|VIRIN:
|231003-F-MF417-1021
|Resolution:
|5419x3613
|Size:
|5.05 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 49th Security Forces Squadron demonstrate robotic dog during National Night Out event [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Michelle Ferrari, identified by DVIDS
