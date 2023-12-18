Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    49th Security Forces Squadron demonstrate robotic dog during National Night Out event [Image 4 of 9]

    49th Security Forces Squadron demonstrate robotic dog during National Night Out event

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Michelle Ferrari 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Kent, 49th Security Forces Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of technology communication, demonstrates the capabilities of a Vision 60 Q-UGV ground robot during a community event at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Oct. 3, 2023. The Vision 60 allows military users to operate in a broad range of law enforcement and emergency management use cases, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and high-yield explosive detection and special weapons and tactics operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michelle Ferrari)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2023
    Date Posted: 12.31.2023 21:36
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
