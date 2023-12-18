49th Security Forces Squadron demonstrate robotic dog during National Night Out event

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Kent, 49th Security Forces Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of technology communication, demonstrates the capabilities of a Vision 60 Q-UGV ground robot during a community event at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Oct. 3, 2023. The Vision 60 allows military users to operate in a broad range of law enforcement and emergency management use cases, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and high-yield explosive detection and special weapons and tactics operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michelle Ferrari)

