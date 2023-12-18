49th Operations Group conducts Hellfire exercise

Airmen from the 9th and 29th Aircraft Maintenance Units prepare for a Hellfire exercise at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Aug. 28, 2023. Hellfire exercises demonstrate the MQ-9’s capabilities and ensure Holloman’s Airmen are mission-capable and combat-ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michelle Ferrari)

