Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    49th EOD conducts robotic demonstration during National Night Out event [Image 5 of 9]

    49th EOD conducts robotic demonstration during National Night Out event

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Michelle Ferrari 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Owen Sanders, 49th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal equipment apprentice, conducts man transportable robotic system demonstration to a child during National Night Out event at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Oct. 3, 2023. The MTRS is a remotely operated, medium-sized robotic system that provides a standoff capability to detect, confirm, identify and dispose of hazards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michelle Ferrari)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2023
    Date Posted: 12.31.2023 21:36
    Photo ID: 8186373
    VIRIN: 231003-F-MF417-1047
    Resolution: 5223x3482
    Size: 5.9 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 49th EOD conducts robotic demonstration during National Night Out event [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Michelle Ferrari, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    49th Operations Group conducts Hellfire exercise
    49th Operations Group conducts Hellfire exercise
    49th Operations Group conducts Hellfire exercise
    49th Security Forces Squadron demonstrate robotic dog during National Night Out event
    49th EOD conducts robotic demonstration during National Night Out event
    49th Operations Group conducts Hellfire exercise
    49th Operations Group conducts Hellfire exercise
    49th Operations Group conducts Hellfire exercise
    49th Operations Group conducts Hellfire exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    robot
    Holloman AFB
    EOD
    National Night Out

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT