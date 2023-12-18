49th EOD conducts robotic demonstration during National Night Out event

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Owen Sanders, 49th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal equipment apprentice, conducts man transportable robotic system demonstration to a child during National Night Out event at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Oct. 3, 2023. The MTRS is a remotely operated, medium-sized robotic system that provides a standoff capability to detect, confirm, identify and dispose of hazards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michelle Ferrari)
