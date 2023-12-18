An MQ-9 Reaper sits on the runway before an exercise at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Aug. 28, 2023. The Hellfire exercise allows maintainers and weapons load crews to load and transport hellfire missiles, building combat aircrew and mission-ready personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michelle Ferrari)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.28.2023 Date Posted: 12.31.2023 21:36 Photo ID: 8186369 VIRIN: 230828-F-MF417-1100 Resolution: 5625x3052 Size: 1.98 MB Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 49th Operations Group conducts Hellfire exercise [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Michelle Ferrari, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.