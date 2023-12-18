Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    49th Operations Group conducts Hellfire exercise [Image 7 of 9]

    49th Operations Group conducts Hellfire exercise

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Michelle Ferrari 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 9th and 29th Aircraft Maintenance Units prepare for a Hellfire exercise at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Aug. 28, 2023. Hellfire exercises demonstrate the MQ-9 Reapers capabilities and ensure Holloman’s Airmen are mission-capable and combat-ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michelle Ferrari)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2023
    Date Posted: 12.31.2023 21:36
    Photo ID: 8186375
    VIRIN: 230828-F-MF417-1167
    Resolution: 5458x2997
    Size: 2.33 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 49th Operations Group conducts Hellfire exercise [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Michelle Ferrari, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holloman
    9th AMU
    49th Operations Group
    29th AMU
    Hellfire exercise

