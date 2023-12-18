230120-N-LM220-2168 PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 20, 2023) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) conducts an ammunition transfer with the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) during a replenishment-at-sea with USNS Henry J. Kaiser (T-AO 187). Abraham Lincoln is currently underway conducting routine operations in the Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Clayton A. Wren)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2023 14:43
|Photo ID:
|8185514
|VIRIN:
|230120-N-LM220-2168
|Resolution:
|4395x2930
|Size:
|1.12 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Abraham Lincoln conducts ammunition transfer [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Clayton Wren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT