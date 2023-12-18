230120-N-LM220-2168 PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 20, 2023) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) conducts an ammunition transfer with the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) during a replenishment-at-sea with USNS Henry J. Kaiser (T-AO 187). Abraham Lincoln is currently underway conducting routine operations in the Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Clayton A. Wren)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2023 Date Posted: 12.30.2023 14:43 Photo ID: 8185514 VIRIN: 230120-N-LM220-2168 Resolution: 4395x2930 Size: 1.12 MB Location: US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Abraham Lincoln conducts ammunition transfer [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Clayton Wren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.