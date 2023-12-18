Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Abraham Lincoln conducts ammunition transfer [Image 1 of 8]

    Abraham Lincoln conducts ammunition transfer

    UNITED STATES

    01.18.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Clayton Wren 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    230118-N-LM220-1404 PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 20, 2023) An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 14, participates in an ammunition transfer with the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln is currently underway conducting routine operations in the Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Clayton A. Wren)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2023
    Date Posted: 12.30.2023 14:43
    Photo ID: 8185508
    VIRIN: 230118-N-LM220-1404
    Resolution: 5239x3493
    Size: 1.3 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Abraham Lincoln conducts ammunition transfer [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Clayton Wren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS ABRAHAM LINCOLN
    CVN 72
    AMMUNITION TRANSFER

