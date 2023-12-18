230118-N-LM220-1404 PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 20, 2023) An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 14, participates in an ammunition transfer with the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln is currently underway conducting routine operations in the Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Clayton A. Wren)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.18.2023 Date Posted: 12.30.2023 14:43 Photo ID: 8185508 VIRIN: 230118-N-LM220-1404 Resolution: 5239x3493 Size: 1.3 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Abraham Lincoln conducts ammunition transfer [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Clayton Wren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.