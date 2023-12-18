Abraham Lincoln conducts ammunition transfer

230120-N-LM220-2348 PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 20, 2023) Two MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopters, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 14, participate in an ammunition transfer between the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) with the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) during a replenishment-at-sea with USNS Henry J. Kaiser (T-AO 187). Abraham Lincoln is currently underway conducting routine operations in the Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Clayton A. Wren)

