Abraham Lincoln conducts ammunition transfer

230118-N-LM220-1982 PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 20, 2023) Sailors assist in an ammunition transfer between the Nimitz-class aircraft USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) and the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) on the flight deck of Abraham Lincoln. Abraham Lincoln is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Clayton A. Wren)

