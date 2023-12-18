Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Abraham Lincoln conducts ammunition transfer

    01.18.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Clayton Wren 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    230118-N-LM220-1982 PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 20, 2023) Sailors assist in an ammunition transfer between the Nimitz-class aircraft USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) and the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) on the flight deck of Abraham Lincoln. Abraham Lincoln is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Clayton A. Wren)

    Date Taken: 01.18.2023
    VIRIN: 230118-N-LM220-1982
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Abraham Lincoln conducts ammunition transfer [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Clayton Wren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS ABRAHAM LINCOLN
    CVN 72
    AMMUNITION TRANSFER

