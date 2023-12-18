Abraham Lincoln conducts ammunition transfer

230120-N-LM220-1054 PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 20, 2023) Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 3rd Class Noah Vigileos, from Pheonix, prepares for a flight in an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 14, during an ammunition transfer between the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) and the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). Abraham Lincoln is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Clayton A. Wren)

