    Quality of Life Task Force repurposes bikes [Image 5 of 6]

    Quality of Life Task Force repurposes bikes

    SOUTH KOREA

    12.12.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Brandon DeBlanc 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Tech Sgt. Joseph Berggren, 8th Logistics Readiness Squadron, attaches an air pump nozzle to a bicycle tire during a bike exchange at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 13, 2023. The Quality of Life Task Force members running the event offered on-the-spot maintenance to fix tires and bike chains to ensure Airmen left with bicycles in good working order. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Brandon DeBlanc)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2023
    VIRIN: 231213-F-OC897-1256
