Quality of Life Task Force repurposes bikes

Tech Sgt. Joseph Berggren, 8th Logistics Readiness Squadron, attaches an air pump nozzle to a bicycle tire during a bike exchange at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 13, 2023. The Quality of Life Task Force members running the event offered on-the-spot maintenance to fix tires and bike chains to ensure Airmen left with bicycles in good working order. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Brandon DeBlanc)

