Quality of Life Task Force repurposes bikes

Members of the Kunsan Air Base Quality of Life Task Force and volunteers stand for a group photo after a bike exchange event at Kunsan AB, Republic of Korea, Dec. 13, 2023. The task force was instituted to find short and long-term solutions to the quality of life issues members of the Wolf Pack may encounter. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Brandon DeBlanc)
