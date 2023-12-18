Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Quality of Life Task Force repurposes bikes

    Quality of Life Task Force repurposes bikes

    SOUTH KOREA

    12.12.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Brandon DeBlanc 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the Kunsan Air Base Quality of Life Task Force and volunteers stand for a group photo after a bike exchange event at Kunsan AB, Republic of Korea, Dec. 13, 2023. The task force was instituted to find short and long-term solutions to the quality of life issues members of the Wolf Pack may encounter. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Brandon DeBlanc)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2023
    Date Posted: 12.29.2023 20:29
    Photo ID: 8184868
    VIRIN: 231213-F-OC897-1330
    Resolution: 5563x3129
    Size: 11.24 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Quality of Life Task Force repurposes bikes, by 1st Lt. Brandon DeBlanc, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Quality of Life Task Force repurposes bikes
    Quality of Life Task Force repurposes bikes
    Quality of Life Task Force repurposes bikes
    Quality of Life Task Force repurposes bikes
    Quality of Life Task Force repurposes bikes
    Quality of Life Task Force repurposes bikes

