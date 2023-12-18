Senior Airman JeanCarlo Arbulu, 8th Healthcare Operations Squadron healthcare manager, prepares to ride off after picking up his bicycle during a bike exchange at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 13, 2023. The bike exchange was meant to provide Airmen a free and convenient way to transport around the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Brandon DeBlanc)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2023 20:29
|Photo ID:
|8184862
|VIRIN:
|231213-F-OC897-1185
|Resolution:
|3764x2689
|Size:
|4.89 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Quality of Life Task Force repurposes bikes [Image 6 of 6], by 1st Lt. Brandon DeBlanc, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT