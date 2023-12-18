Senior Airmen Nicklos Lawson, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron HVAC Journeyman, lifts a bicycle after inspecting it during a bike exchange at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 13, 2023. The task force worked to repurpose unused bicycles across the installation, giving Airmen a free and convenient mode of transportation. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Brandon DeBlanc)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.12.2023 Date Posted: 12.29.2023 20:29 Photo ID: 8184866 VIRIN: 231213-F-OC897-1164 Resolution: 5224x3731 Size: 9.88 MB Location: KR Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Quality of Life Task Force repurposes bikes [Image 6 of 6], by 1st Lt. Brandon DeBlanc, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.