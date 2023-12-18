Senior Airman Adib Othman, 8th Security Forces Squadron, hands in a registration form for his bicycle during a bike exchange at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 13, 2023. Airmen had the bicycles they picked up registered in their name through the Pass & Registration office. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Brandon DeBlanc)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2023 20:29
|Photo ID:
|8184865
|VIRIN:
|231213-F-OC897-1096
|Resolution:
|5696x3790
|Size:
|10.28 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Quality of Life Task Force repurposes bikes [Image 6 of 6], by 1st Lt. Brandon DeBlanc, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
