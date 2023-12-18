Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Base of the Pyramid Soldiers conduct crew-served weapon qualification in Poland [Image 4 of 7]

    Base of the Pyramid Soldiers conduct crew-served weapon qualification in Poland

    ŚWIęTOSZóW, POLAND

    09.28.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Demetrysean Lewis 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Capt. Marshall Bailey, right, the commander of C Company, 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, looks down the firing lane with Pfc. John Collins, a motor transport operator assigned to C Company, during a crew-served weapons range on Sept. 28, 2023, in Świętoszów, Poland. As Task Force Provider continues to have a presence in Eastern Europe, the Soldiers continue to focus on improving readiness through individual, crew, platoon, and company warfighting mastery, ensuring victory at the point of contact.

    Date Taken: 09.28.2023
    Date Posted: 12.29.2023 05:58
    Location: ŚWIęTOSZóW, PL
    Hometown: FORT STEWART, GA, US
