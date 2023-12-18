U.S. Army Capt. Marshall Bailey, right, the commander of C Company, 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, looks down the firing lane with Pfc. John Collins, a motor transport operator assigned to C Company, during a crew-served weapons range on Sept. 28, 2023, in Świętoszów, Poland. As Task Force Provider continues to have a presence in Eastern Europe, the Soldiers continue to focus on improving readiness through individual, crew, platoon, and company warfighting mastery, ensuring victory at the point of contact.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.28.2023 Date Posted: 12.29.2023 05:58 Photo ID: 8183537 VIRIN: 230928-A-CJ193-5419 Resolution: 5138x3425 Size: 765.65 KB Location: ŚWIęTOSZóW, PL Hometown: FORT STEWART, GA, US Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Base of the Pyramid Soldiers conduct crew-served weapon qualification in Poland [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Demetrysean Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.