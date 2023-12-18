U.S. Army Pfc. David Robinson and Pvt. Leray Thomas, motor transport operators assigned to C Company, 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, conduct a crew-served weapons qualification with an M240B machine gun on Sept. 28, 2023, in Świętoszów, Poland. As Task Force Provider continues to have a presence in Eastern Europe, the Soldiers continue to focus on improving readiness through individual, crew, platoon, and company warfighting mastery, ensuring victory at the point of contact.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.28.2023 Date Posted: 12.29.2023 05:54 Photo ID: 8183539 VIRIN: 230928-A-CJ193-8327 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 2.11 MB Location: ŚWIęTOSZóW, PL Hometown: FORT STEWART, GA, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Base of the pyramid Soldiers conduct crew-served weapon qualification in Poland [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Demetrysean Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.