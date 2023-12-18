Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Base of the pyramid Soldiers conduct crew-served weapon qualification in Poland [Image 6 of 7]

    Base of the pyramid Soldiers conduct crew-served weapon qualification in Poland

    ŚWIęTOSZóW, POLAND

    09.28.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Demetrysean Lewis 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Pfc. David Robinson and Pvt. Leray Thomas, motor transport operators assigned to C Company, 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, conduct a crew-served weapons qualification with an M240B machine gun on Sept. 28, 2023, in Świętoszów, Poland. As Task Force Provider continues to have a presence in Eastern Europe, the Soldiers continue to focus on improving readiness through individual, crew, platoon, and company warfighting mastery, ensuring victory at the point of contact.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2023
    Date Posted: 12.29.2023 05:54
    Photo ID: 8183539
    VIRIN: 230928-A-CJ193-8327
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.11 MB
    Location: ŚWIęTOSZóW, PL
    Hometown: FORT STEWART, GA, US
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Base of the pyramid Soldiers conduct crew-served weapon qualification in Poland [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Demetrysean Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps
    3ID Rock of the Marne

