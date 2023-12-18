Base of the pyramid Soldiers conduct crew-served weapon qualification in Poland

U.S. Army Pfc. John Collins, a motor transport operator assigned to C Company, 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, fires an M240B machine gun while Capt. Marshall Bailey, the company commander, serves as assistant gunner during a crew-served weapons range on Sept. 28, 2023, in Świętoszów, Poland. As Task Force Provider continues to have a presence in Eastern Europe, we will continue to focus on improving our readiness through individual, crew, platoon, and company warfighting mastery, ensuring we win at the point of contact.

Date Taken: 09.28.2023 Date Posted: 12.29.2023 Location: ŚWIęTOSZóW, PL