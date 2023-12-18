U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Shawn Ramsaroop, a motor transport operator assigned to C Company, 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, unpacks M240B machine gun ammo during the crew-served weapons range on Sept. 28, 2023, in Świętoszów, Poland. As Task Force Provider continues to have a presence in Eastern Europe, the Soldiers continue to focus on improving readiness through individual, crew, platoon, and company warfighting mastery, ensuring victory at the point of contact.
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2023 06:00
|Location:
|ŚWIęTOSZóW, PL
|Hometown:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
This work, Base of the Pyramid Soldiers conduct crew-served weapon qualification in Poland [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Demetrysean Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
