U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Shawn Ramsaroop, a motor transport operator assigned to C Company, 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, unpacks M240B machine gun ammo during the crew-served weapons range on Sept. 28, 2023, in Świętoszów, Poland. As Task Force Provider continues to have a presence in Eastern Europe, the Soldiers continue to focus on improving readiness through individual, crew, platoon, and company warfighting mastery, ensuring victory at the point of contact.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.28.2023 Date Posted: 12.29.2023 06:00 Photo ID: 8183535 VIRIN: 230928-A-CJ193-8448 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.41 MB Location: ŚWIęTOSZóW, PL Hometown: FORT STEWART, GA, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Base of the Pyramid Soldiers conduct crew-served weapon qualification in Poland [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Demetrysean Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.