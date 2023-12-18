PDF cover and mobile header graphic for Airman Magazine website. Created for Airman Magazine: Year in Review 2023 issue (https://www.airmanmagazine.af.mil/Issues/Year-In-Review-2023/).

Designed to visually show the Air Force Lines of Effort covered in the issue. Created in Photoshop and Illustrator.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.01.2023 Date Posted: 12.28.2023 22:38 Photo ID: 8183230 VIRIN: 231201-O-HR740-6195 Resolution: 2550x3300 Size: 3.99 MB Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airman Magazine: Year in Review 2023 [Image 6 of 6], by Travis Burcham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.